Furniture marketplace Pepperfry raises ₹158 crore in fresh funding
Pepperfry, the furniture and home goods marketplace you might know from its online store and studios, just raised ₹158.4 crore (about $17.6 million) in fresh funding led by Morde Foods and SageOne Investments.
The money will help them grow their reach and keep things running smoothly.
Morde Foods led the round
This round saw 50 other investors chip in. Morde Foods led with ₹25 crore, SageOne added ₹20 crore, Newage Global Ventures put in ₹14.8 crore, while angel investors Sidharth Iyer and Vikas Arora contributed ₹15 crore and ₹8.25 crore each.
Connecting shoppers with brands
Pepperfry connects shoppers with brands like Godrej through its website and more than 200 studios across 100+ cities, offering over 10,000 products for all kinds of home needs.
Valuation expected to drop
Even with this funding boost, Pepperfry's valuation is expected to fall by 44% to ₹1,661 crore ($185 million).
Revenue for FY25 fell to ₹163 crore (down 14% from FY24), but losses also shrank by 27%.
Since starting up in 2011, they've raised more than $275 million overall.