Furniture marketplace Pepperfry raises ₹158 crore in fresh funding

Pepperfry, the furniture and home goods marketplace you might know from its online store and studios, just raised ₹158.4 crore (about $17.6 million) in fresh funding led by Morde Foods and SageOne Investments. The money will help them grow their reach and keep things running smoothly.

Morde Foods led the round This round saw 50 other investors chip in. Morde Foods led with ₹25 crore, SageOne added ₹20 crore, Newage Global Ventures put in ₹14.8 crore, while angel investors Sidharth Iyer and Vikas Arora contributed ₹15 crore and ₹8.25 crore each.

Connecting shoppers with brands Pepperfry connects shoppers with brands like Godrej through its website and more than 200 studios across 100+ cities, offering over 10,000 products for all kinds of home needs.