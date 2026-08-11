Fusion Finance launching individual loans in September, plans 70/20/10 mix
Business
Fusion Finance is shaking things up by launching individual loans in September, subject to the rollout plan.
Right now, nearly all their money is tied up in microfinance, but they want to mix things up: over the next 2.5 years, the goal is to bring microfinance down to 70% of their assets and boost MSME and individual loans to 20% and 10%.
Fusion Finance targets 10,000cr by FY27
The new loans are for people earning over ₹3 lakh a year, with an average ticket size of ₹1.25-1.5 lakh and a maximum loan size of ₹2 lakh (and no property needed as collateral).
Fusion also wants to hit ₹10,000 crore in assets by FY27 by tightening up how they lend and collect money.
They're aiming for lower credit costs and better returns, basically trying to grow smarter while keeping things sustainable.