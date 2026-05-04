Future of Knowledge Work Summit 2026 in Bengaluru spotlights AI
Business
Bengaluru is set to host the Future of Knowledge Work Summit 2026 on June 17, bringing together leaders to talk about how AI is shaking up the way we work.
The main focus? How companies are rethinking workflows and what it means for humans and machines to work side by side.
Experts offer practical AI workplace strategies
Expect deep dives into how AI is taking over tasks like analysis and reporting, while humans step up for judgment calls, teamwork, and execution.
Industry experts will share real strategies for adapting to these changes, plus tips on getting your team ready for an AI-powered future, so you walk away with ideas you can actually use.