FY26 so far: 99 IPOs raise ₹1.65 lakh crore
India's initial public offering (IPO) market is still buzzing: 99 mainboard IPOs were recorded in FY26 to date (April 2025-February 2026, i.e., April-February of FY26), raising ₹1.65 lakh crore.
That's up from 79 IPOs and ₹1.62 lakh crore the previous financial year (FY25), showing steady growth despite some global ups and downs.
Financial, consumer firms led fundraising charge
Financial services and consumer-focused companies topped the fundraising charts.
The biggest 15 IPOs brought in more than 60% of all money raised, while seven startup IPOs chipped in more than 20%.
Plus, most of the third-quarter funds (66%) came from offer-for-sale deals.
IPO pipeline remains strong
The pipeline looks packed: more than 170 companies have already filed draft IPO papers with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
So far in FY26 (April 2025-February 2026), multiple firms have raised significant sums through public listings—so expect plenty more action ahead.