G V Giri sees India's Nifty rising 20% to 30,000
Business
Big news for market watchers: G V Giri, Head of Research at IIFL Capital Services, thinks the Nifty index might jump 20% and reach 30,000 within a year.
He points to stronger company earnings, nominal GDP growth around 9% to 10%, and FII sentiment shifting toward neutral because India has become cheaper and more attractive.
AI infrastructure growth boosts investor confidence
Giri highlights India's booming AI scene (think more data centers and semiconductor factories) as a game-changer.
Add in global shifts like higher defense spending and new opportunities from Gulf countries, and he believes Indian companies are well-placed to ride out challenges.
Recent upgrades for small-cap earnings and steady performance from larger firms also help keep investor confidence high.