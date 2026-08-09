Gaja Capital doubles down on India's deep tech and AI
Business
Gaja Capital is doubling down on India's deep tech and AI startups.
Co-founder, chief executive and managing director Gopal Jain shared that its coverage in these areas has jumped 50% this year, as more Indian startups prove they can scale and earn real revenue.
Deep tech, once mostly funded by venture capital, is now catching the eye of big private equity players.
Indian deep tech startups raise $2B
Indian deep tech startups have already raised $2 billion across 179 deals in 2026, beating last year's total with fewer deals.
This surge points to India's shift toward homegrown innovation in crucial fields like AI, defense tech, and quantum computing.
Gaja Capital isn't stopping here: it has backed AI startup Sarvam and is planning new funds to keep pushing tech growth forward.