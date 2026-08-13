Gaja Capital IPO price band ₹152 to ₹160 per share
Business
Gaja Capital just dropped the price band for its IPO: shares are going for ₹152-160 each (face value ₹5).
If you're thinking about investing, the subscription window is August 19-21.
Anchor investors get their shot a day early on August 18.
Gaja Capital IPO allocation and dates
You'll need to buy at least 93 shares per lot. The stock should hit BSE and NSE on August 26.
For the share split: QIBs have up to 50%, NIIs get at least 15%, and retail investors snag a minimum of 35%.
Basis of allotment of shares will be finalized on Monday, 24 August; refunds and demat credits roll out on August 25.
This IPO is a big move for Gaja Capital.