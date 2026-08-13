Gaja Capital IPO price band ₹152 to ₹160 per share

You'll need to buy at least 93 shares per lot. The stock should hit BSE and NSE on August 26.

For the share split: QIBs have up to 50%, NIIs get at least 15%, and retail investors snag a minimum of 35%.

Basis of allotment of shares will be finalized on Monday, 24 August; refunds and demat credits roll out on August 25.

This IPO is a big move for Gaja Capital.