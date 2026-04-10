Gallup 2026: Indian employee engagement falls to 23% from 30%

ManpowerGroup cites tech changes, team growth

Shailesh Khanna from ManpowerGroup India points to rapid tech changes and growing team sizes as big reasons why people feel less connected and supported.

The report also notes that mass layoffs in tech and strict return-to-office rules are making things even more stressful.

In fact, 28% of Indian workers face daily stress, and only 17% say they're truly thriving at their jobs, highlighting the need for better support in today's workplaces.