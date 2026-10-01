Gallup survey: Half of US employees use AI at work
Business
According to a new Gallup survey, half of US employees are now using AI on the job, a noticeable jump from earlier this year (February-April 2026).
Daily and weekly use is also up, showing that AI is quickly becoming part of everyday work life for many people.
Workers say employers lack AI plan
Even though more companies are turning to AI for efficiency, only about one-fourth of workers said their employers have not communicated a clear plan for using it.
Many spend around 7.9 hours per week just managing these tools.
Plus, as organizations adopt more AI, over one-fourth have seen major changes in their teams, so the tech shift is definitely shaking up how workplaces are organized.