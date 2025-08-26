Gameskraft will not challenge Modi government's real-money gaming ban

Strategic shift

Adapting business strategy

Along with Dream Sports, Gameskraft is also gearing up to adapt its business strategy to the new law. The company has already suspended 'Add Cash' and 'Gameplay services' on its rummy apps after the online gaming law was passed by Parliament on August 22. A spokesperson for Gameskraft said they are working closely with their financial partners for a smooth withdrawal process, while assuring users that all account balances remain safe.