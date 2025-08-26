How 50% US tariff on Indian products can be avoided

Criteria

Conditions for tariff exemption

The first condition for tariff exemption is that Indian products should have been loaded on a ship and be in transit to the US before 12:01am EDT (9:31am IST) tomorrow. The second condition states these products should be cleared for use or taken out of a warehouse for consumption before the same time as above on September 17. Finally, the importer must certify this to US Customs by declaring special code HTSUS 9903.01.85.