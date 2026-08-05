Ganesh Gopalan of Gnani.ai says outcomes beat AI models
Ganesh Gopalan, CEO of Bengaluru's Gnani.ai, says companies aren't impressed by which AI model you use: they just want to see real improvements in things like revenue and productivity.
In banking, customers often run a new AI system alongside an incumbent platform and gradually shift volumes based on performance.
As Gopalan puts it, "The real competitor is existing systems."
Gnani.ai readies speech-to-speech and sovereign models
Right now, fewer than 1% of enterprises have actually adopted AI. Most are sticking with their old-school setups.
But things are changing: Gopalan sees companies moving from using AI for simple support tasks to bigger roles like underwriting and sales training.
There's also a growing push for businesses to control their own data and AI systems.
On the innovation side, Gnani.ai is getting ready to launch new speech-to-speech and sovereign AI models after raising $10 million from Aavishkaar Capital in its ongoing Series B round earlier in March 2026.