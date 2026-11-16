Gartner says companies spend 18x more for positive AI returns
Big news: companies are now spending 18 times more to achieve positive returns on their artificial intelligence investments than they did just two years ago, according to Gartner analysts speaking at its IT Symposium in Kochi today.
With AI getting more popular (and expensive), experts say it's smart to pick projects carefully as some leaders finally start seeing positive value from their AI initiatives.
Agentic AI governance lacking despite gains
While over half of business leaders (52%) are already seeing positive results from their AI efforts, only 14% of CIOs in India and the Asia-Pacific region currently have agentic AI governance capabilities in place.
Without proper oversight, the benefits of all this spending could end up helping tech vendors or customers more than the companies themselves.
Gartner's advice? Make sure your AI strategy actually lines up with your business goals.