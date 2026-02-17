Gaudium IVF to launch ₹165 crore IPO next week Business Feb 17, 2026

Gaudium IVF is launching its IPO from February 20-24, with shares priced between ₹75 and ₹79.

The offer includes a fresh issue of shares worth ₹90 crore and an additional ₹75 crore via promoter Dr Manika Khanna's offer for sale.

The company is aiming for a valuation of up to ₹575 crore, with the minimum investment set at 189 shares (about ₹14,931).