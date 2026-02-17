Gaudium IVF to launch ₹165 crore IPO next week
Gaudium IVF is launching its IPO from February 20-24, with shares priced between ₹75 and ₹79.
The offer includes a fresh issue of shares worth ₹90 crore and an additional ₹75 crore via promoter Dr Manika Khanna's offer for sale.
The company is aiming for a valuation of up to ₹575 crore, with the minimum investment set at 189 shares (about ₹14,931).
Gaudium IVF's business model
Started by Dr Khanna, Gaudium IVF runs fertility clinics offering treatments like IVF, ICSI, and IUI.
They use a hub-and-spoke model—seven main centers in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru connect to 28 smaller clinics across India.
With the Indian IVF market expected to keep growing fast (13% CAGR), Gaudium wants to expand even further.
IPO details
Most of the fresh issue proceeds — ₹50 crore of the ₹90 crore fresh issue — will help open 19 new clinics over the next few years; some will go toward paying off debt.
Sarthi Capital Advisors is managing the IPO process and Bigshare is handling registrations.