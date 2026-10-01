Gautam Adani becomes India's richest person for 2026 with $112.7B
Gautam Adani is officially India's richest person for 2026, according to Forbes.
His net worth jumped to $112.7 billion this year, up by $20.7 billion, even though the rupee fell and stock prices dropped.
That's the biggest wealth gain on the list.
Adani plans $100B AI investment
Adani's fortune got a boost from his growing infrastructure business and a bold move into artificial intelligence, with plans to invest $100 billion in AI alone.
Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani slipped to second place as his wealth dropped to $86.3 billion, but he's hoping an upcoming Jio Platforms IPO will turn things around.
Rounding out the top spots are Savitri Jindal ($39.8 billion) and Lakshmi Mittal ($34.7 billion), while four newcomers, including Krishna Chivukula and the Desai brothers, joined India's billionaire club this year.