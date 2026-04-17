Gautam Adani overtakes Mukesh Ambani as Asia's richest person

Adani's rise in wealth can be attributed to the consistent performance of his group's stocks this year, which have added $8.1 billion to his fortune. On the other hand, Ambani has seen a decline of $16.9 billion in his net worth over the same period, reflecting mixed trends in Reliance Industries ' market performance. Despite a subdued trading session on Thursday with Sensex slipping by 123 points, Adani Group stocks gained significantly.

Wealth fluctuations

Declines for several billionaires globally

The latest shift in the rankings comes as a number of the world's richest people have seen fluctuations in their fortunes. Seven of the top 20 billionaires have seen declines this year, with Bernard Arnault suffering the biggest loss at $44 billion. Others who have seen setbacks include Steve Ballmer, Larry Ellison, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, Amancio Ortega and Ambani himself. Elon Musk continues to lead with a net worth of $656 billion, followed by Larry Page at $286 billion.