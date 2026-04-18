Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani seek time over SEC bribery claims

Adanis face deadlines, plan jurisdiction challenge

The Adanis can file their motion to dismiss by June 8, 2026.

The SEC will respond by August 7, 2026, and the Adanis get another chance to reply by September 21, 2026.

Their legal team also plans to argue that US courts should not handle this case since the alleged actions happened outside the US a point that could shape how things play out from here.