Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani seek time over SEC bribery claims
Business
Gautam and Sagar Adani are facing a US SEC lawsuit over claims they hid a bribery scheme involving Indian officials, which allegedly misled investors.
They have now asked for extra time to respond, and both sides have agreed to a revised schedule submitted for the court's approval.
Adanis face deadlines, plan jurisdiction challenge
The Adanis can file their motion to dismiss by June 8, 2026.
The SEC will respond by August 7, 2026, and the Adanis get another chance to reply by September 21, 2026.
Their legal team also plans to argue that US courts should not handle this case since the alleged actions happened outside the US a point that could shape how things play out from here.