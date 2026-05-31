Gautam Adani says US legal disputes settled, eyes AI infrastructure
Business
Gautam Adani says the group has finally settled its legal disputes with US authorities, clearing the way for bigger plans.
With these challenges "behind us," Adani Group is now zeroing in on major infrastructure projects designed to boost AI-driven progress.
Adani Group invested over 1.5L/cr
During fiscal 2025-26, Adani Group poured more than ₹1.5 lakh crore into renewable energy, ports, airports, and data centers, including a memorandum of understanding with Google for a Visakhapatnam data center.
Its revenue jumped 7.4% to ₹2.92 lakh crore, and profits rose nearly 14%.
According to Adani, combining AI with strong infrastructure will keep the group growing as digital demand keeps rising.