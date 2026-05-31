Gautam Adani says US legal disputes settled, eyes AI infrastructure

Adani Group invested over 1.5L/cr

During fiscal 2025-26, Adani Group poured more than ₹1.5 lakh crore into renewable energy, ports, airports, and data centers, including a memorandum of understanding with Google for a Visakhapatnam data center.

Its revenue jumped 7.4% to ₹2.92 lakh crore, and profits rose nearly 14%.

According to Adani, combining AI with strong infrastructure will keep the group growing as digital demand keeps rising.