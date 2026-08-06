Gautam Gupta becomes Atoms finance chief after $1.7 billion raise
Gautam Gupta, who used to be the former finance chief under Kalanick, is now taking on the same role at Atoms, the robotics and AI startup led by former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick.
The move comes just a few weeks after Atoms raised a massive $1.7 billion funding round.
Gupta is leaving his venture capital firm A* to jump into this new chapter.
Atoms adds Anthony Levandowski and others
Kalanick seems to love working with familiar faces. Gupta is just the latest former Uber executive to join Atoms.
Earlier this year, they brought in Anthony Levandowski (another Uber alum) through acquiring his startup Pronto, and several other senior team members are also from Uber days.
Even Uber chipped in $100 million during Atoms's recent fundraising.
As for why Gupta's back with Kalanick? He says it's all about Kalanick's "magical mix of genius and intensity."