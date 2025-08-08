Next Article
GCPL shares fall despite profit turnaround, dividend declaration
Godrej Consumer Products shares dropped 1.64% to ₹1,200 on Friday, even though the company posted better sales and a strong profit turnaround for the June quarter and full year.
Why the stock is down
It's a good reminder that stock prices don't always match up with how a company is actually doing.
GCPL's revenue grew and profits bounced back from last year's loss, plus they handed out several dividends.
Still, short-term market moves—like investors cashing in gains or reacting to market swings—kept the stock under pressure, even after recent events like their dividend news.