GE Aerospace and HAL agree on F414 production in India
Business
GE Aerospace and India's HAL are teaming up to build advanced F414 jet engines right in India, a big move for the country's next-generation fighter jets.
After nearly three years of work, both sides just agreed on key technical details, clearing a major hurdle for the project.
Deal deepens 40-year GE HAL partnership
This deal not only powers up India's future air force but also deepens a 40-year partnership between GE and HAL.
India gets to make these engines at home, boosting economic growth and cooperation between India and the US.