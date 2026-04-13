Tejas fighter jet's engines will now be repaired in India

GE Aerospace has announced plans to set up a facility in India for the repair of F404-IN20 engines used in Tejas fighter planes. The company has signed a contract with the Indian Air Force (IAF) for this purpose. The new facility will eliminate dependence on overseas repair centers and significantly improve turnaround times, according to GE Aerospace.

Facility Facility to be owned and operated by IAF The upcoming facility will be owned, operated, and maintained by the IAF. GE Aerospace will provide technical inputs, training, support staff as well as supply necessary spares and specialized equipment. The move comes as a major boost to India's defense capabilities and marks another milestone in the four-decade-long partnership between GE Aerospace and the IAF.

Delivery delays Deliveries of F404-IN20 engines delayed for years Notably, the Mark 1A variant of the Tejas is powered by GE's F404-IN20 engines. However, deliveries of these engines have been delayed by years. In 2021, Tejas-maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) had signed a contract with GE to procure 99 F404-IN20 engines. But as of this month, only six have been delivered, five short of what was promised as per the revised timeline.

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