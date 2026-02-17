GEAPP invests $25 million in India's renewable energy transition

The initiative aims to unlock $100 million in total investment

This initiative teams up with DISCOMs in Delhi and Rajasthan first, aiming to boost their tech and financial strength.

The goal? More reliable electricity for nearly 300 million people across India.

Plus, the accelerator aims to unlock $100 million through a three-year fundraising effort from 2026 to 2028, through a blended finance approach, all working toward a cleaner energy future.