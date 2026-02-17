GEAPP invests $25 million in India's renewable energy transition
The Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) has committed to deploy up to $25 million (announced at Mumbai Climate Week 2026) to help modernize India's power distribution.
Announced at Mumbai Climate Week, the India Grids of the Future Accelerator will focus on making electricity grids smarter, greener, and more digital—so renewable energy can reach more people.
The initiative aims to unlock $100 million in total investment
This initiative teams up with DISCOMs in Delhi and Rajasthan first, aiming to boost their tech and financial strength.
The goal? More reliable electricity for nearly 300 million people across India.
Plus, the accelerator aims to unlock $100 million through a three-year fundraising effort from 2026 to 2028, through a blended finance approach, all working toward a cleaner energy future.