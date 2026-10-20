Gellert Global Group sues Trump administration over 50% Canadian tariffs

The Trump administration is in hot water after slapping 50% tariffs on Canadian goods.

Gellert Global Group is suing, saying President Trump went too far by invoking a never-before-used section of US law to justify the move, Section 338 of the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930.

These tariffs, rolled out in August, are adding more stress to already tense U.S.-Canada trade relations.