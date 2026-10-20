Gellert Global Group sues Trump administration over 50% Canadian tariffs
Business
The Trump administration is in hot water after slapping 50% tariffs on Canadian goods.
Gellert Global Group is suing, saying President Trump went too far by invoking a never-before-used section of US law to justify the move, Section 338 of the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930.
These tariffs, rolled out in August, are adding more stress to already tense U.S.-Canada trade relations.
Gellert Global Group challenges old law
Gellert Global Group argues that using this old law for modern trade fights just doesn't hold up legally, and points to a pattern of questionable tax moves.
The tariffs started with Canadian goods but were later expanded and even led to some outright bans.