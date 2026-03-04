Gemini 2.0: The AI that's redefining what's possible

This AI is great at tough tasks—think solving math problems, writing code, or planning projects step by step. It can process huge amounts of info (like entire books or big codebases), scan hundreds of websites for research reports as part of Gemini Advanced's Deep Research feature, and even analyze visuals hands-free on Pixel phones. Gemini Advanced users can create their own custom helpers ("Gems") for things like coaching.

AI's impact on jobs and the need for upskilling

AI isn't just about cool tech—it's shaking up how people work across industries.

As NIIT CEO Pankaj Jathar puts it, workers now need to learn how to team up with AI in fields from IT to manufacturing.

The good news? Jathar says the shift is likely to reshape roles and change workflows rather than cause widespread job losses.