Gemini 2.0: The AI that's redefining what's possible
Google DeepMind dropped Gemini 2.0 in December 2024—a powerful new AI built for the "agentic era," meaning it can work on its own (with you in charge).
It handles text, images, audio, and video all at once, streams info both ways, taps into tools like Search and Maps, and can even run code.
Gemini Advanced is a game-changer for research and project planning
This AI is great at tough tasks—think solving math problems, writing code, or planning projects step by step.
It can process huge amounts of info (like entire books or big codebases), scan hundreds of websites for research reports as part of Gemini Advanced's Deep Research feature, and even analyze visuals hands-free on Pixel phones.
Gemini Advanced users can create their own custom helpers ("Gems") for things like coaching.
AI's impact on jobs and the need for upskilling
AI isn't just about cool tech—it's shaking up how people work across industries.
As NIIT CEO Pankaj Jathar puts it, workers now need to learn how to team up with AI in fields from IT to manufacturing.
The good news? Jathar says the shift is likely to reshape roles and change workflows rather than cause widespread job losses.