Gen Z uses AI to pick investments but experts warn
Gen Z is turning to AI tools to help pick stocks, mutual funds, and SIPs, thanks to their fast data analysis.
But experts say it's smart not to trust AI blindly: one example showed an AI recommending a new fund without checking if it overlapped with existing investments, which could mess up your portfolio.
Verify AI numbers and protect data
Wealth Manager at Scripbox Amitha A. Jayan suggests always double-checking AI-generated numbers like net asset values (NAVs) and expense ratios against official sources.
She also points out that your own risk capacity, tax bracket, time horizon, and short-term liquidity needs matter.
For SIP investors especially, she recommends staying consistent rather than making frequent changes based on every new AI update, and always keeping sensitive financial information, including bank statements, account numbers and personal tax identification details, safe from unverified AI tools or prompt windows.