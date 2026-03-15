Gen Z's spending to fuel $1.3 trillion by 2030
By 2030, Gen Z (born 1997-2012) will make up more than a quarter of India's population and fuel $1.3 trillion in spending.
Their love for experiences, eco-friendly choices, and digital convenience is changing how (and what) they buy.
Beauty, fashion, and fitness will be the biggest categories
Gen Z is set to power $19 billion in beauty sales by 2030;
One in two Gen Z women allocates more than 20% of their disposable income to beauty and personal care products, while men's interest in grooming has soared.
In fashion, they will account for one-half the market, favoring affordable fast fashion under ₹1,000.
Fitness is booming too: one in three spends a chunk of their income on staying active.
Experience over things; digital convenience a must-have
This generation values experiences over things and chooses brands that match their beliefs.
Online shopping is second nature for them, making digital convenience a must-have.
All these habits are shaping what the future of shopping looks like in India.