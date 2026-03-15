Gen Z's spending to fuel $1.3 trillion by 2030

Beauty, fashion, and fitness will be the biggest categories

Gen Z is set to power $19 billion in beauty sales by 2030;

One in two Gen Z women allocates more than 20% of their disposable income to beauty and personal care products, while men's interest in grooming has soared.

In fashion, they will account for one-half the market, favoring affordable fast fashion under ₹1,000.

Fitness is booming too: one in three spends a chunk of their income on staying active.