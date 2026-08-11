GenAI could add $14-$17B to India real estate, report says
India's massive real estate sector is getting a smart upgrade, thanks to artificial intelligence.
What started with virtual tours and chatbots has moved into serious territory. Now, developers are using AI for planning, cost prediction, and spotting risks early.
According to a report by EY-Parthenon and CREDAI, GenAI alone could add $14 to $17 billion to the sector's Gross Value Added over the next seven years.
AI trims manual reporting, speeds timelines
AI isn't just about cool tech: it's helping projects finish quicker and with fewer mistakes.
Tools like Powerplay and Inkers Technologies cut down manual reporting by up to 40% and speed up timelines by 5% to 10%.
While only 15-20% of organized developers are currently using AI meaningfully across live projects, experts think it'll soon be the norm as the sector is projected to become a $5.8-trillion industry by 2047.