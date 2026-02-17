Generative AI opportunity bigger than before: Infosys chairman

'Deployment gap' amid 'tumultuous times'

Nilekani highlighted that many big companies are slow to actually use AI, especially in banking and retail. He called this a "deployment gap"—and sees it as a chance for Infosys to help modernize old systems.

Even though Infosys shares dropped 14% this year, and tech stocks fell earlier in February after Anthropic launched productivity tools for its Claude Cowork platform, their latest quarterly AI revenue still hit $280 million (about 5.5% of total revenue).