Generative AI opportunity bigger than before: Infosys chairman
Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani says generative AI (GenAI) is a bigger opportunity than ever, even if the market seems nervous.
Speaking at Infosys's first analyst day event, he shared, "Opportunity is bigger than before," but called it an 'execution risk' and discussed a 'deployment gap' amid 'tumultuous times.'
'Deployment gap' amid 'tumultuous times'
Nilekani highlighted that many big companies are slow to actually use AI, especially in banking and retail. He called this a "deployment gap"—and sees it as a chance for Infosys to help modernize old systems.
Even though Infosys shares dropped 14% this year, and tech stocks fell earlier in February after Anthropic launched productivity tools for its Claude Cowork platform, their latest quarterly AI revenue still hit $280 million (about 5.5% of total revenue).
Potential job losses in next 12-18 months
TCS reported $1.5 billion in annualized AI revenue last year, and analysts expect short-term productivity boosts from AI—even if some projects stall out.
But Microsoft's Mustafa Suleyman warned that rapid advances could mean job losses for white-collar workers in the next 12 to 18 months.