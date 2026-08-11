Generative and agentic AI reshaping Indian banking, bank CEOs say

AI is making waves in Indian banks, moving way beyond just catching fraud.

At a recent Mumbai conference, top bank CEOs shared how tools like generative and agentic AI are now helping with everything from customer service to speeding up daily tasks.

Punjab National Bank's Ashok Chandra summed it up nicely: "The highest use of AI will be through agentic AI, where we create AI agents for customer service," and separately that "convenience and security would remain key as banks deal with both employees and customers."