Genpact aims to make workforce AI-ready by 2027, Piyush Mehta
Business
Genpact is aiming to make its entire workforce AI-ready by 2027.
Its HR chief, Piyush Mehta, says managers will play a huge part, guiding teams through tech changes and weaving AI into everyday work life.
Genpact employees logged 12.5 million learning hours
Mehta points out that the real challenge isn't capability, but confidence.
That's why Genpact is focusing on helping managers build skills like learning agility and tech fluency.
In 2025 alone, employees racked up over 12.5 million learning hours, 40% of them on AI and technology training.
The company also wants managers to feel safe trying new things (and even failing sometimes), because "Managers learn to lead change by leading change."