Genpact aims to make workforce AI-ready by 2027, Piyush Mehta

Genpact employees logged 12.5 million learning hours

Mehta points out that the real challenge isn't capability, but confidence.

That's why Genpact is focusing on helping managers build skills like learning agility and tech fluency.

In 2025 alone, employees racked up over 12.5 million learning hours, 40% of them on AI and technology training.

The company also wants managers to feel safe trying new things (and even failing sometimes), because "Managers learn to lead change by leading change."