GenXAI Analytics launches IPO to raise ₹55cr on NSE Emerge
Business
GenXAI Analytics, a tech company focused on digital transformation and AI solutions, is launching an IPO this week to raise ₹55 crore on the NSE Emerge platform.
They're offering over 47 lakh shares priced between ₹110 and ₹116 each, with anchor bidding starting Thursday and the public issue opening Friday.
GenXAI says funds will build products
The funds will help GenXAI build new products, pay off debt, and boost working capital.
According to its Managing Director Rakesh Agarwal, the company is all about helping businesses go digital across industries.
With India's growing interest in AI and automation, Director Ratiraj Tibrewal says GenXAI is well-placed to meet rising demand for smart tech solutions.