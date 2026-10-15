Geojit recommends buy for Tata Consultancy Services ₹2,530 target
Business
Geojit Financial Services thinks Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares might reach ₹2,530 and has recommended buying in.
TCS is a major player in global IT, working with industries like banking and telecom.
TCS revenue up 11.2% YoY
TCS saw its revenue jump 11.2% YoY this quarter thanks to international growth and strong demand for AI and tech services.
The company is betting big on AI revenue exceeding $3.1bn.
All this helps TCS stay ahead in the competitive IT world.