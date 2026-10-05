German firms expand Indian tech centers 108% over 5 years
Business
German companies are seriously ramping up their presence in India, with more than 80 firms operating more than 150 tech and engineering centers, particularly in Bengaluru.
These centers have grown 108% in five years and now provide jobs to more than 130,000 people.
The big takeaway: India is fast becoming a global hotspot for German innovation.
Bosch and Siemens use Bengaluru centers
Bengaluru stands out thanks to its tech talent and strong links with universities and startups.
Major names like Bosch and Siemens rely on these centers for everything from AI to software development.
This shows just how central India has become to the future of German tech.