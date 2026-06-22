Getty Images stock soars 200% on OpenAI partnership
What's the story
Getty Images' stock price surged over 200% in premarket trading today, following the announcement of a partnership with OpenAI. The deal will see Getty's extensive digital image libraries integrated into ChatGPT, OpenAI's popular AI chatbot. The strategic move comes three years after Getty Images sued Stability AI for copyright infringement, highlighting the evolving relationship between tech giants and content providers in the age of artificial intelligence.
Partnership details
Getty Images and OpenAI announce partnership
The partnership between Getty Images and OpenAI was confirmed in a brief announcement on Sunday. The statement revealed that Getty's licensed images will be featured in "OpenAI search and discovery experiences within ChatGPT." This means that users of the AI chatbot will be able to access a wide range of high-quality images from Getty's collection, enhancing their overall experience. However, it remains unclear if these images can be modified by the AI chatbot.
Unanswered questions
Unanswered questions surrounding the deal
The announcement did not provide any details about the financial aspects of the deal or whether OpenAI can use these images to train its generative AI models. It is also unclear if all types of images submitted to Getty, including editorial and stock photos, are included in this agreement. Photographers' right to opt out of this deal remains an open question as well.
Market reaction
Getty Images' stock price skyrockets
Following the announcement of the partnership with OpenAI, Getty Images's stock price witnessed a massive surge. The shares initially jumped over 200% before settling at $1.35 per share, a whopping 123% increase from Friday's close. This dramatic market reaction underscores the potential impact of such strategic partnerships on investor confidence and company valuations in today's digital economy.