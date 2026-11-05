GetWork spins off Flashfox AI after $5 million ARR
GetWork moved its AI business into Flashfox AI, which will operate as a standalone business, letting each brand zero in on what they do best.
Flashfox is all about building smarter, faster hiring tools for both India and global markets.
The split comes after GetWork hit $5 million in annual recurring revenue and saw 67% growth since March.
Flashfox now generates majority getwork revenue
Flashfox now brings in over half of GetWork's revenue, 10% just over two years ago, and already works with more than 400 employers.
They're aiming to onboard over 500 enterprise clients in the next 24 months and are eyeing expansion into Southeast Asia and West Asia, starting with the UAE, Singapore, and the Philippines.
With their Hiring Brain (built on over 800 million professional profiles globally), they want to make finding the right candidate way easier.
Plus, Tarun Girdhar (with serious HR tech chops) is stepping in as chief business officer to help lead the charge.