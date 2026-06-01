GIFT City brokers use gap licenses for proprietary trading

Direct access accelerates GIFT City deals

By trading for themselves, brokers can connect directly with global players (no middlemen needed), so deals happen quicker.

Companies like Junomoneta International IFSC and K2J Global (IFSC) have already jumped on board.

Plus, the setup is cost-friendly: fees are capped at $10,000 per quarter and businesses in GIFT City get a 20-year tax holiday on profits from global trades.