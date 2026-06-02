GIFT City in Gujarat plans 100,000 jobs by 2030

Sanjay Kaul: GIFT City fintech upskilling

Sanjay Kaul, GIFT City's CEO, says the goal is to develop "globally deployable" talent.

To make this happen, GIFT City is teaming up with universities and industry groups in Gujarat. They're building a fintech institute and encouraging short-term upskilling courses for grads who want careers worldwide.

With over 500,000 tech-savvy students in Gujarat and around 1,300 registered entities already at GIFT City (plus about 100 new ones joining each month), the ecosystem is growing, and so are the chances for young professionals.