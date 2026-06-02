GIFT City in Gujarat plans 100,000 jobs by 2030
GIFT City in Gujarat has big plans: it's aiming to create employment of at least 100,000 people by 2030.
Right now, there are about 27,000 people working there, but the city is expanding fast and looking to attract top financial companies.
The focus isn't just on hiring; they want to build a workforce that's skilled enough for global opportunities.
Sanjay Kaul: GIFT City fintech upskilling
Sanjay Kaul, GIFT City's CEO, says the goal is to develop "globally deployable" talent.
To make this happen, GIFT City is teaming up with universities and industry groups in Gujarat. They're building a fintech institute and encouraging short-term upskilling courses for grads who want careers worldwide.
With over 500,000 tech-savvy students in Gujarat and around 1,300 registered entities already at GIFT City (plus about 100 new ones joining each month), the ecosystem is growing, and so are the chances for young professionals.