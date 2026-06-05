GIFT City in India sees wave of senior banker departures
Business
GIFT City, India's big international finance hub, is seeing a wave of senior leaders leaving.
Longtime heads like Taral Shah (DBS Bank) and Saiju Gandhi (Standard Chartered) have stepped down, with new faces like Anil Darak stepping in.
Even Mashreq Bank's local head recently exited, and the search for replacements is on.
GIFT City lacks restaurants and entertainment
Despite its global ambitions and perks for financial firms, GIFT City has trouble holding onto talent, because it lacks lifestyle options such as restaurants and entertainment venues.
Most of the 28,000 people who work there actually live in nearby cities like Ahmedabad or Gandhinagar, making it tough for GIFT City to feel like home.