GIFT City launches accelerator program for women-led fintech startups
Business
GIFT City rolled out the Women in Fintech Accelerator, aiming to help women-led fintech startups grow and get ready for investment.
The program, part of GIFT International Fintech Innovation Hub, is all about giving these founders a better shot at scaling up and connecting with big investors.
Sanjay Kaul on the initiative
Sanjay Kaul, GIFT City's CEO, said this move is about building a more innovative and inclusive financial ecosystem.
By offering resources and support to women entrepreneurs in fintech, GIFT City hopes to see more diverse ideas thrive in the sector.