GIFT Nifty extends trading hours to 23.5 hours a day
What's the story
The NSE International Exchange (NSEIX) has announced extended trading hours for the NSE IFSC Nifty 50 Index Futures, popularly known as GIFT Nifty. The new schedule, which came into effect on November 2, sees the morning session starting at 5:15am IST. The second session continues as before.
Trading schedule
New schedule
The revised trading hours for GIFT Nifty now include a pre-open session starting at 5am IST.
The normal trading session runs from 5:15am to 3:40pm followed by a pre-close session starting at this time.
Order collection ends at 3:50pm and the session concludes by 3:55pm.
The second session's timings remain unchanged with pre-open starting at 3:58pm and normal trading continuing until next day's early morning hours till around 2:45am IST.
Operational expansion
Near round-the-clock trading
NSEIX has also launched near round-the-clock operations, with trading hours now extending from 3:15am to 2:45am the next day. This covers Asian, European, and US market hours.
The move is aimed at giving international investors and trading participants more flexibility to respond to global developments and manage their market exposure across different time zones.
CEO statement
We are providing participants with greater flexibility: Balasubramaniam
V Balasubramaniam, MD and CEO of NSEIX, said the extension to 23.5-hour trading is a key step in their efforts to build a global marketplace from GIFT City.
"By enabling market access across all time zones, we are providing participants with greater flexibility and strengthening GIFT City's connectivity with global financial markets," he added.