GIFT Nifty extends trading hours to 23.5 hours a day

The revised trading hours for GIFT Nifty now include a pre-open session starting at 5am IST.

The normal trading session runs from 5:15am to 3:40pm followed by a pre-close session starting at this time.

Order collection ends at 3:50pm and the session concludes by 3:55pm.

The second session's timings remain unchanged with pre-open starting at 3:58pm and normal trading continuing until next day's early morning hours till around 2:45am IST.