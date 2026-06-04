GIFT Nifty up 0.33% as Brent falls after Israel-Lebanon ceasefire Business Jun 04, 2026

GIFT Nifty climbed 0.33% on Thursday, June 4, 2026 after Brent crude prices fell more than 3%, landing at $94.49.

The price drop followed a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, sparking hopes for wider peace talks and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Lower oil prices helped ease inflation worries linked to ongoing tensions in the region.