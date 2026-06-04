GIFT Nifty up 0.33% as Brent falls after Israel-Lebanon ceasefire
Business
GIFT Nifty climbed 0.33% on Thursday, June 4, 2026 after Brent crude prices fell more than 3%, landing at $94.49.
The price drop followed a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, sparking hopes for wider peace talks and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
Lower oil prices helped ease inflation worries linked to ongoing tensions in the region.
Investors cautious ahead of RBI meeting
Indian stock markets ended slightly higher: Sensex rose just 0.02% and Nifty gained 0.05%.
Even with relief from cheaper oil, investors remained careful due to U.S.-Iran tensions and unclear truce signals.
All eyes are now on the upcoming RBI meeting where policymakers will tackle inflation risks from global events; early signs suggest markets may start Friday, June 5, 2026 in the green.