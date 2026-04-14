GIFT Nifty up 1.1% hints Nifty 50 reclaiming 24,000
The GIFT Nifty, which gives an early hint about how India's stock market might move, surged over 1.1% to 24,139 points on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.
This bounce suggests the Nifty 50 could reclaim the key 24,000 mark after a recent dip caused by global tensions and high oil prices.
The main drivers? Positive signals from global markets and a welcome drop in oil prices.
Brent eases, domestic buyers step in
Oil prices have cooled off a bit, with Brent crude slipping to about $96.66 per barrel, helping ease inflation worries worldwide.
Asian and US markets are looking up too, thanks to optimism around U.S.-Iran talks and earnings season buzz.
Back home, foreign investors sold shares worth nearly ₹2,000 crore, but domestic investors stepped in with even bigger buys, which should help Indian stocks stay steady when trading resumes after the Ambedkar Jayanti break.