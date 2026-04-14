GIFT Nifty up 1.1% hints Nifty 50 reclaiming 24,000

Brent eases, domestic buyers step in

Oil prices have cooled off a bit, with Brent crude slipping to about $96.66 per barrel, helping ease inflation worries worldwide.

Asian and US markets are looking up too, thanks to optimism around U.S.-Iran talks and earnings season buzz.

Back home, foreign investors sold shares worth nearly ₹2,000 crore, but domestic investors stepped in with even bigger buys, which should help Indian stocks stay steady when trading resumes after the Ambedkar Jayanti break.