Gig workers: New rules for social security benefits
India's government is rolling out new rules that make gig workers eligible for social security perks—like insurance, health coverage, and pensions—if they work at least 90 days with one platform or 120 days across several in a year.
This move aims to give delivery partners, drivers, and other gig workers more financial safety nets.
Why this matters for you
With the gig economy booming (expected to hit 23.5 million workers by 2030), these changes could mean real support if you rely on app-based jobs.
Workers over 16 can sign up on the e-Shram portal for a universal ID and access benefits as long as they meet the work-day minimums.
Aggregators will now have to chip in a share of their earnings toward your social fund, so your hustle comes with a bit more peace of mind.