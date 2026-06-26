Om Malik, a legendary tech journalist, passes away at 59

Remembrance

His net worth is not publicly known

Malik's net worth is not publicly known, but he was believed to be highly successful in his ventures. Taddlr estimated it at around $7 million, though this information has not been verified by official sources. His passing has been mourned by many in Silicon Valley, with tributes pouring in on X. Sriram Krishnan, former Senior White House Policy Advisor on AI, said he was "in shock" by the news of Malik's demise.