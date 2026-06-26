Om Malik, a legendary tech journalist, passes away at 59
What's the story
Om Malik, the founder of technology-focused analyst firm and media company Gigaom, has died at the age of 59. He breathed his last on June 24 at Stanford Hospital. The Indian-American tech journalist and early-stage venture capitalist founded Gigaom in 2001 and joined True Ventures as a Venture Partner in 2008. The Silicon Valley-based firm primarily invests in early-stage tech startups.
Tribute
True Ventures mourns Malik's passing
True Ventures, the firm where Malik served as a Venture Partner, expressed deep sorrow over his demise. "It is with profound sadness that we share the news of Om Malik's passing," they wrote. The statement highlighted that Malik was their first-funded founder and that his idea for a new type of media company eventually became GigaOm.
Legacy
'Om was a brilliant founder'
The tribute from True Ventures further highlighted Malik's multifaceted personality. "Om was a brilliant Founder, an amazing teammate and Partner at True, a prolific writer, a gifted photographer, and a sage and valuable advisor to so many in the technology ecosystem," it read. The statement concluded by urging everyone to remember this beautiful soul who would want us all to retain our humanity and care for each other in our brilliant quest to rebuild the world.
Health journey
Malik died of heart-related issues, family reveals
Malik's family revealed that he died after a long health journey with his heart. He had a stent installed and, in 2024, he shared his struggles. "Just after I turned 41, 17 years ago, a life of poor habits and family genetics caught up with me," he had said. At the time, Malik had quit red meat consumption, alcohol intake, and smoking as part of major lifestyle changes to improve his health.
Remembrance
His net worth is not publicly known
Malik's net worth is not publicly known, but he was believed to be highly successful in his ventures. Taddlr estimated it at around $7 million, though this information has not been verified by official sources. His passing has been mourned by many in Silicon Valley, with tributes pouring in on X. Sriram Krishnan, former Senior White House Policy Advisor on AI, said he was "in shock" by the news of Malik's demise.