Gilead to acquire Arcellx for $7.8B, betting on myeloma treatment
Gilead Sciences just announced it's acquiring Arcellx, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases, for a huge $7.8 billion.
This move gives Gilead full ownership of anito-cel, a promising CAR-T cell therapy aimed at tough-to-treat multiple myeloma.
Deal hinges on anito-cel hitting sales milestones
Arcellx shareholders will get $115 per share in cash—a 68% jump over the recent average price—and could earn another $5 per share if anito-cel achieves cumulative global net sales of at least $6 billion from launch through year-end 2029.
The acquisition is expected to close after regulatory approval; the FDA decision is expected by December 23, 2026.
Gilead and Arcellx's existing partnership
Gilead and Arcellx have been teaming up since 2022, with Gilead already investing heavily in anito-cel.
Once the FDA approves this therapy (expected late 2026), Gilead stands to boost its earnings starting in 2028—no more splitting profits or paying royalties.
For anyone following advances in cancer treatment or big biotech moves, this is one to watch.