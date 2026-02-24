Gilead to acquire Arcellx for $7.8B, betting on myeloma treatment

Arcellx shareholders will get $115 per share in cash—a 68% jump over the recent average price—and could earn another $5 per share if anito-cel achieves cumulative global net sales of at least $6 billion from launch through year-end 2029. The acquisition is expected to close after regulatory approval; the FDA decision is expected by December 23, 2026.

Gilead and Arcellx's existing partnership

Gilead and Arcellx have been teaming up since 2022, with Gilead already investing heavily in anito-cel.

Once the FDA approves this therapy (expected late 2026), Gilead stands to boost its earnings starting in 2028—no more splitting profits or paying royalties.

For anyone following advances in cancer treatment or big biotech moves, this is one to watch.