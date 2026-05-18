Gland Pharma shares up nearly 15% after Q4 FY2026 results Business May 18, 2026

Gland Pharma's stock jumped nearly 15% to a new 52-week high of ₹2,142.30 after the company dropped its Q4 FY 2026 results on Monday.

About a year ago, shares were at their lowest point, having touched a 52-week low of ₹1,452.20 on May 19, 2025, so this is quite the turnaround.