Gland Pharma shares up nearly 15% after Q4 FY2026 results
Gland Pharma's stock jumped nearly 15% to a new 52-week high of ₹2,142.30 after the company dropped its Q4 FY 2026 results on Monday.
About a year ago, shares were at their lowest point, having touched a 52-week low of ₹1,452.20 on May 19, 2025, so this is quite the turnaround.
PAT nearly doubles to ₹366.67cr
The company's profit after tax almost doubled year over year to ₹366.67 crore this quarter, while revenue grew 22% thanks to more production capacity and fresh product launches.
EBITDA rose by 48%, with margins improving from 24% to 29%, boosted by better cost control and renegotiated contracts.
Board recommends ₹20 per share dividend
Gland Pharma's board is recommending a ₹20 per share dividend for FY 2026 (pending shareholder approval).
Executive Chairman Srinivas Sadu credited the gains to growth in its CDMO segment, new products, and smart cost moves, adding he is confident about keeping up the momentum.