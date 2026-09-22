Glass Wall Systems shares surge 75% to ₹318 after IPO

Glass Wall Systems credits the big price jump to regular market dynamics, no secret announcements or inside news behind it.

After getting questions from stock exchanges about the wild trading, the company confirmed it had disclosed the events and information it was required to report under Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR Regulations.

They also mentioned Prakash Bagla resigned recently for pre-occupancy reasons, but made it clear this had nothing to do with the share rally.