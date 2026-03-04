Glenmark gets US FDA nod for new inhaler

Glenmark gets a head start in the market

Glenmark's inhaler is officially as effective as GlaxoSmithKline's popular Flovent HFA, opening up access to a $520 million annual market.

Marc Kikuchi, President and Business Head, North America, said the approval "marks an important milestone in strengthening our respiratory portfolio in the US."

Thanks to a special FDA designation, Glenmark also gets 180 days where they're the only new generic on the block—helping them stand out in complex generics.