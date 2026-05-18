Glenmark launches US generic vancomycin injection in 500mg and 1g
Business
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA just launched a generic version of vancomycin injection in the US making this important antibiotic more accessible.
Available in 500-mg and 1-g vials, it's an antibacterial prescription injection and matches the effectiveness and safety of the well-known brand version.
Marc Kikuchi: launch expands injectable lineup
Marc Kikuchi, who heads Glenmark North America, says this launch not only expands its lineup of injectable medicines but also shows it's serious about supporting patients and healthcare providers.
With annual sales for these injections hitting nearly $38 million, Glenmark is making a smart move to grow in the US generics market while helping meet real healthcare needs.